Meijer grocery chain "acquiring properties" in western Pennsylvania

A popular Midwest grocery chain appears to be inching into the Pittsburgh area.

The Meijer grocery store chain has begun "acquiring properties" in western Pennsylvania, a Meijer spokesperson confirmed to KDKA-TV on Tuesday.

The Michigan-based grocer has more than 500 stores across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Wisconsin.

"Building on our success in Northeast Ohio and the amazing response we've received from those communities, we have started acquiring properties in Western Pennsylvania," the spokesperson said in a statement. "While there is no definitive timeline for the opening of new stores on these properties, we're excited about the prospect of bringing our quality products and exceptional shopping experience to customers throughout Western Pennsylvania."

A changing grocery store landscape

The Pittsburgh area continues to see new and existing grocery chains move into or modify service across the region.

Wegmans, which operates 19 stores across Pennsylvania, recently received approval to build its new store in Cranberry Township, which is expected to open in 2027. The company will build a 115,000 square-foot store along Cool Springs Drive.

Longtime area retailer Giant Eagle also recently announced a change in its business strategy, unveiling the "Because it Matters" campaign, which includes a $100 million investment focused on lowering prices, improving quality and remodeling stores.

Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan said the company plans to remodel a dozen supermarkets and expand more than 60 in-store pharmacies.

Under the new business strategy, the chain will launch a seasonal pricing initiative to reduce prices on many of the most frequently purchased items.