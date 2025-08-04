Watch CBS News
Renderings unveiled for Wegmans' first Pittsburgh-area location in Cranberry Township

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Renderings have been unveiled for the first Wegmans store that's coming to the Pittsburgh area in 2027 and will be located in Cranberry Township. 

The first Wegmans store in western Pennsylvania is going to be located on Cool Springs Drive, near the Penguins' UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. 

Wegmans says the new store will sell a variety of food, including produce, bakery goods and deli products, and offer a large selection of wine and beer.

kdka-wegmans-cranberry-rendering-3.png
Renderings have been unveiled for Wegmans' first planned location in the Pittsburgh area. The store is set to open in Cranberry Township in 2027. Wegmans

The company says the new store is expected to employ as many as 500 people and will be part of the Cranberry Springs development, which has commercial, residential, office and retail facilities

Dan Aken, the vice president of real estate and store planning, says Wegmans received thousands of requests to come to Pittsburgh since their first store in Pennsylvania opened more than 30 years ago, and he said Cranberry Township was the perfect place to finally land.

kdka-wegmans-cranberry-rendering-1.png
New renderings show plans for the first Wegmans location in the Pittsburgh area, which is slated to open in Cranberry Township in 2027.  Wegmans

While there is no official timeline for the project, the store is expected to open around 2027. 

