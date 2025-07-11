Weekend weather in Pittsburgh heating up with low rain chances on Friday

We've gotten off to a hot start for the month, and it appears that we will stay that way over the next week.

So far this month, daily average temperatures are running 2.7° warmer than "average."

Temperatures and heat index over the next couple of days KDKA Weather Center

A big reason why comes from morning lows that have remained up near 70° most of the month. Highs have only reached 90 degrees once, but we have seen our high temperatures slightly above normal, too.

That will change over the next week with both lows and highs well above average daily by around 5-10 degrees. Consider this your warning that hot weather is on its way back.

Conditions for the opening day of Picklesburgh KDKA Weather Center

For today, highs will hit the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine expected. Highs should easily get up to the upper 80s, and the 87 that I am forecasting may not be aggressive enough. Noon temperatures will be in the mid to low 80s already.

Saturday will be hot with highs near 90. It will also be humid with dew points in the 70s again. Saturday morning lows will also be near 70°. Saturday's rain chance is the lowest of the weekend.

Highs on Sunday will hit the upper 80s. Lows will likely remain in the 70s. Sunday should be cloudy for most of the day, with some rain being possible even before noon. Stronger storms are expected during the afternoon. In fact, we are already included under a marginal risk of severe weather due to windstorms on Sunday.

Temperatures stay hot next week with highs up near 90 degrees on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday.

7-day forecast: July 11, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

