Weekend Planner: More than just Taylor Swift

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a jam-packed Father's Day weekend in Pittsburgh with the Taylor Swift concert tonight and tomorrow as well as Juneteenth festivities.

So, if you aren't heading into town for those or you're looking to avoid those massive crowds, we've got a few other great events you can check out away from the city.

First, if you're in the market for an engagement ring or just a one-of-a-kind gift, you head to the Pittsburgh Gem Show!

That's happening today through Sunday at the Futules' Harmar House in Cheswick.

Today's hours are noon to 8 p.m. and it features the largest collection of sterling silver, jewelry, rocks, gems, minerals, and fossils in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Check out some of the selection as well as weekend hours on their website right here.

Meanwhile, out in Westmoreland County, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are back.

The annual Westmoreland County Airshow is taking flight at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.

The Thunderbirds are performing tomorrow and Sunday in the famous red-white-and-blue jets.

Gates open at 9 a.m. tomorrow and tickets can be purchased at the gate as well as Shop n' Save stores at discounted prices.

You can get VIP tickets on their website at this link.

The Burtner House in Harrison is hosting its 47th annual Strawberry Festival.

You can learn how to churn butter, weave wool, tour the historic house, see Civil War reenactors, and of course, sample great food.

It all takes place from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for seniors and children aged 7-18, and free for kids six and under.

More details can be found on the event Facebook right here.

One last one from Butler County - and this is an adults-only event.

It's the Mars Brew Fest where you'll be able to sample more than 50 beers along with other wines and spirits.

There will also be music, food trucks, and several restaurants in the area.

It all takes place tomorrow at the Mars Flying Saucer on Pittsburgh Street from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

So, if Taylor Swift isn't your thing - there's plenty to do!