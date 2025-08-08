Weekend concerts and fairs will have nice weather as the streak continues

If you are going to be one of the thousands of fans heading to the Jason Aldean concert or the couple of fairs going on this weekend, it looks like the weather will cooperate.

Forecast for the Full Throttle Tour this weekend KDKA Weather Center

Today will be the most pleasant of the weekend, with highs in the mid-80s and humidity levels remaining on the low side. In fact, humidity levels will remain 'low' through Sunday morning, before we start to see our comfy levels heading down. High temperatures on Saturday will hit the mid to upper 80s.

Conditions in the Pittsburgh region on Friday, August 8, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

I have Pittsburgh's Saturday high at 87°. Sunday may be the first of a couple of days in a row with highs in the 90s. If we hit 90 degrees on Sunday, it will be due to the dry air still being in place.

Normally, 850mb temps of 17c aren't enough for us to hit 90°, unless the air is extremely dry. Right now, dew points on Sunday are pegged to be in the upper 50s, so it's certainly possible for our temps to soar and briefly hit 90 degrees.

Things begin to change heading into next work week, with highs still up there in the 90s on Monday and Tuesday.

Humidity levels will be back in the moderate range, though. Rain chances return late Tuesday, sticking around through the day on Wednesday and Thursday as a weak front moves and stalls over us. This will bring a consistent rain chance and maybe even a storm chance on Wednesday. Precipitable water levels look to be in the moderate range, which should limit any potential flash flooding to just isolated.

Rain chances over the next week KDKA Weather Center

Rain chances should tick our temperatures down Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

I will keep highs solidly in the mid to upper 80s for the middle of next week, with another temperature surge late next week. I have us back in the 90s for highs next Saturday, so we aren't done with hot weather just yet.

7-day forecast: August 8, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

