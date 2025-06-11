Pittsburgh's Wednesday weather appears to be in the "Goldilocks Zone"

Besides the smoke, today looks to be the pick of the week as we will be in the Goldilocks zone. I think for most, temperatures won't be too hot or too cold.

They'll be just right.

I have highs hitting 80 degrees today with humidity levels on the low side. This means it will feel fantastic when you're outside.

Conditions in Pittsburgh on June 11, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

Morning temperatures were in the 50s this morning, and it may be a while before we see temperatures this cool again. Noon temperatures will be in the mid-70s. While your next good chance to see rain comes on Saturday, I actually bring back a small isolated rain chance on Thursday and another isolated rain chance on Friday.

Most will be completely dry on Thursday, and the Friday rain chance comes after sunset. Saturday's rain and storm chance looks to arrive in the early afternoon and will stick around for the rest of the day. Our setup with a broad area of low pressure moving our way from the western Gulf and merging with a Canadian cool front could bring significant rain our way.

Right now, at least the model data isn't picking up too much on big rain totals. We will see.

The rain continues on Sunday, with the best chance for rain happening in the morning and afternoon. Looking way ahead, Temperatures are expected to spike heading into the middle of next week. I have highs in the upper 80s on Thursday next week.

The NWS did indeed confirm the 11th tornado so far this year in Western PA. This one was in Clarion County.

It was an EF-0. This was the first tornado in Clarion County since 2017 and only the county's 15th confirmed tornado ever.

The biggest weather story today is probably the presence of Canadian smoke as a thick smoke plume continues to track to the east. This morning, the plume with be the thickest with things improving for the afternoon and evening hours.

Wildfire smoke in our area as of Wednesday morning KDKA Weather Center

Smoke is expected to remain well above the surface, so air quality is unlikely to be significantly impacted. Smoke will be thin for the rest of the week.

7-day forecast: June 11, 2025 KDKA Weather Center

