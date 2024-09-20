Aliquippa vs. Penn Hills football live stream

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- It's time for Friday night football and the Steelers High School Showcase game of the week!

Aliquippa and Penn Hills are squaring off in tonight's contest and kickoff is coming up at 7:00 p.m. live from Yuhas-McGinley Stadium!

There are multiple ways to watch the Steelers High School Showcase Game of the Week this season, including by watching the live player above and by tuning into KDKA+!

Aliquippa's undefeated start to the season

After a tumultuous offseason for the Aliquippa football team off of the field, getting back on it has led to more of the same -- winning.

The Quips off to a 2-0 start under new head coach Vashawn Patrick, who took over after Mike Warfield announced he was taking a personal leave of absence.

Aliquippa won a lawsuit against the PIAA, preventing the school from being moved up to class 5A because of the state's competitive balance rule.

An opening game against Belle Vernon was interrupted by weather and play was ultimately suspended. The Quips hit the road for Avonworth and came up big with a 46-20 win and last week they topped Mars with a 42-17 victory.

Senior running back Tikey Hayes is a vital part of the Aliquippa offense. The Penn State recruit passed the 6,000 rushing yard mark earlier this month and is ranked among the top running backs in the country.

Aliquippa running back Tiqwai Hayes celebrates as his team was leading McKeesport during the 2023 WPIAL 4A Championship game. Mike Darnay/Mon Valley Independent

Aliquippa hasn't lost a game since the 2022 PIAA 4A title game.

The Quips went 14-0 last season, winning the WPIAL 4A title with a 35-21 win over McKeesport and won the PIAA 4A title with a 60-14 blowout win against Dallas.

Penn Hills bounces back with conference play opener

Penn Hills had a tough start to the season with three straight losses, dropping games against Susquehanna Township, Woodland Hills, and North Allegheny.

The Indians bounced back last week, shutting out Fox Chapel 54-0 in Penn Hills' Northeast Conference play opener.

Devin Harris, Martel Palmer, and Naytel Mitchell have been top players for the Penn Hills offense and are now looking to make it back-to-back wins against a talented Aliquippa squad.

Penn Hills is hoping to keep with its winning ways and is looking to try and replicate some of its success from a year ago, when they went 9-3 and made it to the 5A semifinals before losing to Pine-Richland.

