Aliquippa football will play in Class 5A after losing appeal

Aliquippa files appeal on PIAA's decision to bump football team up to 5A classification

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association denied Aliquippa football's appeal to remain in Class 4A for next season.

On Wednesday, Aliquippa football lost its appeal hearing in front of the PIAA, sealing the the squad's fate to play in Class 5A. Earlier this month, the district learned that the PIAA planned on bumping the football team to Class 5A under the league's competitive balance formula. Aliquippa filed an appeal but it was ultimately denied.

Aliquippa's most recent enrollment was 156 boys, which would qualify the Quips for Class 2A. But the football team will now be in Class 5A, which includes schools with anywhere from 424 boy to 619 boys.

The PIAA's competitive balance formula considers postseason success and transfers, and Aliquippa has been in the state championship games the last two seasons, including winning the title this past season. The full competition formula can be found on the PIAA's website.

In 2020, the PIAA moved Aliquippa from 3A to 4A, and last year tried to move the football team to 5A. The school appealed based on player safety, and the PIAA granted the request last year.

State Rep. Rob Matzie of Beaver released a statement on the decision, saying it is "disappointing, but not surprising."

"While non-boundary private schools recruit players from all over the United States and rural co-ops exploit known - but never closed - loopholes in their policies, a small, struggling, urban school district is punished for striving for excellence by the very body tasked with ensuring fairness," he said on Wednesday.

"I will continue my efforts to take a closer look at the PIAA and lead in bringing about much needed changes to ensure fairness for all schools and student-athletes," he added.