Three people flown to the hospital following head-on collision in Washington County

NORTH BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Three people had to be taken to the hospital following a crash in Washington County.

Dispatch confirmed to KDKA that the head-on crash happened on Route 40 near Route 917 just after 7 a.m.

Two vehicles crashed head-on and three of the victims had to be flown to Pittsburgh area hospitals.

Their conditions were not immediately made available.

Route 40 was shut down as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA for the latest details.