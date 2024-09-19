Watch CBS News
Local News

Three people flown to the hospital following head-on collision in Washington County

By Patrick Damp, Lauren Linder

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

NORTH BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Three people had to be taken to the hospital following a crash in Washington County. 

Dispatch confirmed to KDKA that the head-on crash happened on Route 40 near Route 917 just after 7 a.m. 

Two vehicles crashed head-on and three of the victims had to be flown to Pittsburgh area hospitals. 

Their conditions were not immediately made available. 

Route 40 was shut down as a result of the crash. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA for the latest details. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.