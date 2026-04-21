Warm weather returns to the Pittsburgh area today after a cold start

Warm weather will be returning to the Pittsburgh area today after a cold start to the day.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Due in part to the NFL Draft going on, I am going to place a potential First Alert Weather Day on Friday with around an inch of rain but also some rumbles expected for the afternoon to the evening.

Aware: Freeze warning goes through 9 a.m.

Highs today will hit the mid-60s. It was a chilly morning with morning lows falling all the way down to the 20s in most places. Noon temperatures will be in the mid to low 50s. This afternoon will be breezy with winds gusting up to 25 mph.The further into the day you go, the more clouds you will see.

KDKA Weather Center

Overnight, we will see a weak line of showers rolling through that will impact the area after midnight and should be out of the area by the time the morning rush really gets going. Rain totals are expected to be less than 0.05".

What's the weather for the NFL draft going to be like?

Looking at the draft, rain chances are low for Thursday. Everyone will see rain on Friday with three quarters of an inch to a full inch of rain falling during the afternoon to evening. Severe weather is not expected on Friday.

Light rain and drizzle will stick around on Saturday.

KDKA Weather Center

When it comes to temperatures, highs should hit the 70s on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

I have us seeing 60s for highs on Sunday and Monday.