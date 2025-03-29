A warm day as some areas may see storms starting tomorrow

FIRST ALERT: Storms Sunday evening and Monday morning and damaging winds are possible.

AWARE: Sunday showers and storms in the evening through Monday morning.

On Saturday, we are already starting off in the 60s and we will get to the mid to upper 70s with some areas getting into the 80s not out of the question. Most of the day will be mostly cloudy with a few stray showers in the evening and wind gusts around 20mph in the afternoon. Winds diminish at night and it'll be another mild start to our Sunday with lows near 60 and highs tomorrow around 70.

Severe weather outlook on Sunday: March 29, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Severe weather outlook on Monday: March 29, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Sunday is a potential KDKA First Alert Weather Day with strong storms in Ohio, and the line moving through Sunday evening and early Monday morning. Monday is a First Alert Weather Day with that last push of the line of storms in the morning with damaging winds being the biggest threat. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out, meaning one or two warnings could happen.

Wind gust forecast: March 29, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

After the storms on Monday, things calm down after noon and temperatures are in the upper 60s and calm throughout the second part of the day. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week with highs back near 50 but it'll be mostly sunny.

The 7-Day Forecast: March 29, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Above normal temperatures return for the kick-off of to end the first week of April.

