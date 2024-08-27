Video shows firefighter diving from window of burning home trying to save pregnant woman

ELRAMA, Pa. (KDKA) — A video shows a firefighter diving from a burning home in Elrama, Washington County, after trying to save a pregnant woman trapped inside.

On Aug. 23, 19-year-old Sabrina Boyle was killed in the blaze at the home. Boyle was 24 weeks pregnant and an Elizabeth Forward High School graduate. Sources told KDKA-TV that the deadly fire appears accidental at this time. The fire marshall is investigating.

Jefferson Hills Fire Chief Brian Chalfant put his life on the line to try and save the woman, who died at the hospital after the fire. A video obtained by KDKA-TV shows Chalfant jumping out of a second-floor window of the burning home.

Chalfant said he was dispatched to the fire just before 5 a.m. on Aug. 23. Sources said the 19-year-old woman called 911 for help and she was trapped inside.

The chief used a ladder to get to a window on the second floor. He went through the flames, picked Boyle up and carried her out, handing her off to another firefighter before diving out of the window.

The chief suffered severe burns. He posted pictures on Facebook showing injuries to his left hand, triceps and both shoulders. The fire was so intense that it damaged his personal protective equipment

Everyone else inside the home on the day of the fire got out safely