Woman rescued from early morning fire in Elrama

ELRAMA, Pa. (KDKA) -- A woman was rescued from an early morning house fire in Washington County.

The fire broke out along Fairview Street around 5 a.m.

At least one person was rescued from an early morning house fire in Elrama. KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

Friends of the people who live in the home tell KDKA that the woman who was rescued was pregnant and was taken to the hospital by medics. There's no word on her condition.

An older couple live in the home along with their son and his girlfriend, who was the woman rescued by firefighters.

Everyone else was able to safely get out of the home.

The fire chief said that a firefighter was taken to the hospital after suffering severe burn injuries while battling the blaze.

The fire marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.