Vidalia Onion Dip recipe | Cooking with Rania

Rania Harris and Katie are at the grill this week! They are making burgers and topping them with this delicious dip.

Vidalia Onion Dip

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients 

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic - minced
  • 1 ½ cups chopped Vidalia onions
  • 2 teaspoons sugar
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • ¼ cup beef stock or demi glace
  • 2 tablespoons dry sherry
  • 8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh chives
  • Sea salt to taste

Directions:

Heat the oil with the butter and a large skillet. Add the garlic and about one generous cup of the onions and sauté them over medium high heat until soften, but do not brown. This should take about 3 to 5 minutes. Sprinkle with the sugar and thyme.  Drizzle in the stock and the sherry and simmer until the liquid is reduced to 1 tablespoon, about two minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool to room temperature. Combine the cream cheese and sour cream and a mixing bowl and whip together on high-speed until light and fluffy. Add the cooled onion mixture and stir to blend in on low speed. Stir in 1 tablespoon chives and the remaining raw chopped onion and seasoned to taste with salt as needed. Spoon into a serving bowl and top with add additional chives.

This dip is a wonderful topping for hamburgers or on baked potatoes. It's a great spread for bagels topped with thinly sliced smoked salmon. I also love it served with really thick, crisp potato chips.

Makes: 2 cups

