Vice President Kamala Harris making another Pittsburgh visit on Thursday

By Mike Darnay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is coming back to Pittsburgh on Thursday. 

The visit comes just days after being in town for a Labor Day campaign event alongside President Biden. It was their first joint campaign event since Biden dropped out of the presidential race and Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nomination.

This will be Harris' 10th trip to Pennsylvania this year, according to the White House. 

Former President Trump, the Republican nominee for president, has also made numerous trips to Pennsylvania this year, including a rally last week in Johnstown. 

It's unclear what time Harris will be arriving and what her stop in Pittsburgh will entail.

President Biden and Vice President Harris' Labor Day campaign event in Pittsburgh

Biden and Harris spoke Monday evening at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 5 on Pittsburgh's South Side. 

During her remarks, Harris said that U.S. Steel should remain domestically owned, echoing Biden's opposition to the company's planned sale to the Japanese company Nippon Steel. 

When Biden visited the United Steelworkers headquarters in Pittsburgh earlier this year, he promised that U.S. Steel would remain an American company.  

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

