Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker welcome 2nd baby

Vanessa Hudgens and former Pittsburgh Pirates player Cole Tucker welcomed their second child.

Hudgens announced the news in an Instagram post on Saturday, writing, "Well…. I did it. Had another baby!!! What a wild ride labor is. Big shout out to all the moms. It's truly incredible what our bodies can do."

Tucker commented several heart emojis, and other stars, including fellow "High School Musical" alum Monique Coleman, congratulated the couple.

The actress and retired MLB player welcomed their first baby in July 2024 after tying the knot in Tulum, Mexico, in December 2023. She announced her first pregnancy by debuting her baby bump on the Oscars red carpet. She announced her second pregnancy in an Instagram post in July, writing "Round two!!!!"

Hudgens and Tucker have been private about their children, not publicly revealing any other details.

Tucker was with the Pirates when he met Hudgens in 2021. She revealed on CBS' "The Drew Barrymore Show" that she met her husband on Zoom.

"It's so weird. ... I still cannot get over the fact that it happened," Hudgens said, adding that she had given up dating for a bit right before they met. But then, while she was working on the movie "Tick, Tick... Boom!" her friend introduced her to a Zoom meditation group.

"There's a GIF in the group chat of a baseball player and he's sliding onto a base. And I thought it was a joke, so I just responded, 'hot.' And then I get on the Zoom and I'm like, 'who is that?' And I found him and we started talking and yeah, it's wild that we found each other over Zoom," she said.

She said she "slid into his DMs" and the rest is history.