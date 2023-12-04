Former Pirates player Cole Tucker, Vanessa Hudgens reportedly get married in Mexico

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Former Pittsburgh Pirates player Cole Tucker and "High School Musical" actress Vanessa Hudgens reportedly tied the knot in Mexico this weekend.

People, citing sources, confirmed Hudgens and Tucker got married on Saturday in Tulum, Mexico.

Earlier this year, Hudgens confirmed their engagement by posting a photo on Instagram showing off her ring in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Neither Hudgens nor Tucker have shared photos of the big day yet, but an image circulating on social media of Hudgens on a beach in a white dress sparked speculation about a wedding, which multiple outlets have confirmed.

Tucker was with the Pirates when he met Hudgens in 2021. The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed Tucker off waivers last year, and he's currently a free agent.

In 2021, Hudgens revealed how she met Tucker on CBS' "The Drew Barrymore Show." The two met on Zoom, Hudgens said.

"It's so weird. ... I still cannot get over the fact that it happened," Hudgens said, adding that she had "gave up" dating for a bit right before they met. But then, while she was working on the movie "Tick, Tick... Boom!" her friend introduced her to a Zoom meditation group.

.@VanessaHudgens explains the fun way she found love on a Zoom call.



"There's a GIF in the group chat of a baseball player and he's sliding onto a base. And I thought it was a joke, so I just responded, 'hot.' And then I get on the Zoom and I'm like, 'who is that?' And I found him and we started talking and yeah, it's wild that we found each other over Zoom."

She said she "slid into his DMs" and the rest is history.