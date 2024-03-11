Vanessa Hudgens and former Pirates player Cole Tucker expecting first child

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Vanessa Hudgens revealed she's pregnant by showing off her baby bump at the Oscars red carpet Sunday.

The "High School Musical" alum, who is married to former Pirates player Cole Tucker, stepped out on the red carpet wearing a tight black dress and cradling her belly. She later posted photos of herself to Instagram, writing "Oscar's 2024! One for the books."

US actress Vanessa Hudgens attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 10, 2024. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Hudgens and Cole tied the knot in Mexico in December. They confirmed their engagement in an Instagram post, with Hudgens showing off her ring in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Tucker was with the Pirates when he met Hudgens in 2021. The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed Tucker off waivers. He also played with the Colorado Rockies and the Seattle Mariners signed him to a minor league contract earlier this year.

In 2021, Hudgens revealed on CBS' "The Drew Barrymore Show" that she met Tucker on Zoom.

"It's so weird. ... I still cannot get over the fact that it happened," Hudgens said, adding that she had given up dating for a bit right before they met. But then, while she was working on the movie "Tick, Tick... Boom!" her friend introduced her to a Zoom meditation group.

"There's a GIF in the group chat of a baseball player and he's sliding onto a base. And I thought it was a joke, so I just responded, 'hot.' And then I get on the Zoom and I'm like, 'who is that?' And I found him and we started talking and yeah, it's wild that we found each other over Zoom," she said.

She said she "slid into his DMs" and the rest is history.