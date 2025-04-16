Record-setting number of entries accepted by USGA for upcoming U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club

A record-setting number of entries have been accepted by the USGA for the upcoming U.S. Open that's being held at Oakmont Country Club.

More than 10,000 people are attempting to qualify for the 125th playing of the United States Open Championship, often regarded as golf's toughest test, which is being held at Oakmont for a record 10th time.

Oakmont last hosted the U.S. Open in 2016 when Dustin Johnson won his first major championship.

This is an overall photo of Oakmont Country Club, in Oakmont, Pa., on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. Oakmont will host the U.S. Open from the 10th time in 2025. Gene J. Puskar / AP

Ahead of this year's tournament, the USGA says it's accepted a record-setting 10,202 entries, breaking 2023's record of 10,187 entries for the U.S. Open that was held at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Bryson DeChambeau will be looking to defend his title from a year ago and trying to win his third U.S. Open championship, something that's only been done six times in the history of the tournament.

Nine former U.S. Open champions in total, including recent Masters champion and Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy are already fully exempt for the tournament.

Former U.S. Open champions Justin Rose, Lucas Glover, Graeme McDowell, and Webb Simpson have all registered for the tournament and will be competing in final qualifying in late May and early June.

The USGA says that among the 10,000 people trying to qualify for the U.S. Open, the youngest competitor is a 13-year-old boy from Texas and the oldest is a 73-year-old man from California.

A final qualifying competition will be held here in the Pittsburgh area at Quicksilver Golf Club in Washington County in mid-May.

The U.S. Open will be contested from June 12-15.