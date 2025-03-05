The countdown to Oakmont is on with less than 100 days until the 125th U.S. Open tees off

The countdown to the U.S. Open is on with the world's best golfers set to tee it up at Oakmont Country Club in less than 100 days.

Oakmont will be hosting golf's toughest test in June for a record 10th time and the historic course has undergone extensive renovation work in the lead up to the 125th playing of the U.S. Open.

A majority of the renovations at Oakmont were focused on its historic greens, which were expanded by a total of 24,000 square feet.

The renovations were completed in the fall and Michael McCormick, Oakmont Grounds Superintendent Michael McCormick said the club will start growing up the rough in the spring.

"The nice thing about the U.S. Open at Oakmont is from a fine turf playing surface perspective of greens, approaches, fairways, and tees, we really don't do anything much different," McCormick said in September.

A ditch has been added across the fairway of Oakmont Country Club's 10th hole.

156 golfers will be in the field at Oakmont in June, aiming to take custody of the U.S. Open Trophy.

Bryson DeChambeau won last's tournament at Pinehurst in a showdown with Rory McIlroy, both titans in the game of golf right now.

Tickets are still available for this year's U.S. Open with a number of options and packages available through the USGA. The opening round of the U.S. Open at Oakmont will get underway on Thursday, June 12.