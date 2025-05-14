Mark Goetz shoots 69 at Quicksilver to advance to final qualifying for U.S. Open at Oakmont

Greensburg native Mark Goetz was the co-low scorer at Quicksilver Golf Club on Tuesday and has advanced to final qualifying for the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club next month.

Goetz, a former All-American at West Virginia University and currently playing on the Korn Ferry Tour, fired a 69, making four birdies and one bogey during a rain-riddled day on Tuesday.

The local competition at Quicksilver was part of the USGA's qualification process where more than 10,000 people were trying to qualify for the U.S. Open, which is being held at Oakmont for a record 10th time.

84 players competed Tuesday with just five advancing the final qualifying. Along with Goetz, the other four players to advance from Quicksilver are Timothy Peters, Nick Turowski, Randy Dietz, and Patrick Kelly.

"I think it's in the back of my mind and a lot of the juniors around here and a lot of my friends that are in college and have now turned pro," Goetz said. "It's like the crown jewel to be able to play that one, so I think it's always on our minds. Over the years, as they pass, you're only going to get a couple chances at it. Just trying to make it."

Goetz and Peters, a sophomore at Millersville University tied for the low round of the day.

"This is my first U.S. Open qualifier ever," Peters said. "This is a fun one to make through. I'm excited to hopefully make it through to Oakmont."

Some other notable names in the field at Quicksilver on Tuesday included NHL player J.T. Miller, Carter Pitcairn, who gained notoriety while caddying for Neal Shipley at the Masters last year, and Palmer Jackson, a Franklin Regional graduate and All-American at Notre Dame. All three failed to advance to final qualifying.

Miller, an East Palestine, Ohio native currently playing for the New York Rangers, said he was a little nervous at the start of the competition, but was able to settle in once he got going in spite of the wet and windy conditions on the course.

"I've played in three of these now," Miller said. "I think the nerves get better and better, but today, on the first green, I couldn't even hold the putter. I got an opportunity to compete for one day. I know who I'm playing against out there. I'm a competitive guy. I just have to keep the expectations realistic and I'm happy with myself.

Final qualifying will begin on May 19 and a majority of the competitions will take place throughout the country on June 2.

Those who advance from final qualifying will be teeing it up at Oakmont when the U.S. Open gets underway starting on June 12.