University of Pittsburgh's Jewish community shows resilience after attack on students

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The University of Pittsburgh's Jewish community is disturbed by Friday night's attack on two Jewish students, but at the same time, expressing strength.

The attack took place on the Forbes Avenue sidewalk near the Cathedral of Learning. The students were walking to a service at the campus Hillel when a man smashed a bottle over one of the students' heads, according to an account from Rabbi Shmuli Rothstein, director of Chabad at the University of Pittsburgh.

The students were both hit from behind, with one hit on the neck and the other on the cheek, police said.

Police arrested 52-year-old Jarret Buba. He was wearing a keffiyeh, which is commonly associated with support of the Palestinian people. University officials said Buba is not a student. The FBI is investigating the attack as a possible hate crime.

Both students were wearing kippots during the attack.

Rabbi Rothstein said he is close with the students, who are active members of Pitt's Jewish community.

When asked if Jewish students felt safe after the attack, he said, "Up until now, I think they did. I think the past 48 hours have been very tough."

He says Jewish students should take the lead of students who were attacked.

"The thing that they told me that stuck out most was they don't want to be looked at as victims," Rothstein said, explaining they don't see themselves that way. It's something he said they have repeated.

"They fought back. They defended themselves. It was a surprise attack. It's not an 'Oh, poor me, oh mercy' style energy. They feel they were attacked because they were Jewish, they feel they were targeted for being Jewish, and they are even more proud after than before," Rothstein added.

The two students, among several others, have committed to wearing a kippah, he said, adding others are wearing Star of David or other similar necklaces.

"We're going to put on a strong front of being proud and happy, but I know that deep down, people are going to be stressed and nervous," Rothstein said.

There will be multiple opportunities for the Pitt Jewish community to come together this week, including a solidarity BBQ and a thousand-person Shabbat dinner.

Rothstein added that he was concerned with how some professors have talked about Israel in their classes at the start of the semester and the impact that has had on students. He was worried about how it could lead to more violence.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro released a statement on Sunday, saying everyone should feel safe on school campuses.

"No matter what you look like, where you come from, or who you do or do not pray to, you deserve to feel safe on your campus here in Pennsylvania," Gov. Shapiro said.