Group of Jewish students attacked at the University of Pittsburgh, officials say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A person is accused of attacking a group of Jewish students with a bottle on the University of Pittsburgh's campus on Friday.

In a statement, Pitt spokesperson Jared Stonesifer said a person with no known affiliate to the university was arrested in connection with the incident. Two students were treated at the scene after the attack near the Cathedral of Learning, according to the statement. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The spokesperson said the university called the Hillel University Center after the incident to "offer support to our students and also connected with our partners at the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh." The statement said officials believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.

"We recognize that incidents like these are unsettling to our Pitt community," Stonesifer's statement said. "The University Counseling Center is available to any student needing support, and Life Solutions is available to all faculty and staff members."

No other information was released. The suspect's identity has not been released, and it is not clear what charges they will face.

"To be clear: Neither acts of violence nor antisemitism will be tolerated. Local and federal partners are supporting Pitt Police in this ongoing investigation," the spokesperson said in the statement.