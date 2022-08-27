Watch CBS News
United Way of Lawrence County offering free home buyer education classes

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - The United Way of Lawrence County is offering free home buyer classes to anyone that wants to attend.

It's in response to a study that showed average rent is close to $800/month and most renters earn less than $20,000.

The goal is to prepare families to be credit-ready when they decide to buy a home.

Those classes will be held on Tuesday nights beginning on September 13.

First published on August 27, 2022 / 2:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

