United Way of Lawrence County offering free home buyer education classes
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) - The United Way of Lawrence County is offering free home buyer classes to anyone that wants to attend.
It's in response to a study that showed average rent is close to $800/month and most renters earn less than $20,000.
The goal is to prepare families to be credit-ready when they decide to buy a home.
Those classes will be held on Tuesday nights beginning on September 13.
