20-year-old killed in Uniontown shooting, authorities say

A young man was killed in a shooting in Uniontown on Thursday night, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police said the deadly shooting happened on Dunlap Street around 5 p.m. In a post on Facebook, Fayette County Coroner Dr. Bob Baker identified the victim as 20-year-old Lemaur Thompson Jr., of Uniontown. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"Please remember this young man's family and friends in your thoughts and prayers this evening," Baker's post said.

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Auble said on Thursday night that 18-year-old Braedon Dickinson is a person of interest in the shooting. Auble said Dickinson should be considered "armed and dangerous," and investigators are looking for him. The 18-year-old was not in custody as of Thursday night.

State police said the shooting in Uniontown remains under investigation. Auble said anyone with information can contact the state police barracks in Uniontown, the Uniontown Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Dickinson was previously charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Jason Raiford in New Kensington in July 2022. He was 14 years old at the time. His case was de-certified from adult court to juvenile court. Dickinson also escaped from a juvenile detention center in Hempfield Township in 2023. The then-16-year-old and another teenager were found about 24 hours later.