Tuscan Bread, Peach and Blackberry Salad recipe | Cooking with Rania

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Rania Harris' farmers market salad series is getting fruity! She and Katie are adding fresh peaches and blackberries to this recipe.

Tuscan Bread, Peach and Blackberry Salad

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

 Vinaigrette:

  • 3 tablespoons Champagne Vinegar
  • 1 small shallot, finely chopped
  • 1/3 cup Greek olive oil
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Salad:

  • Greek olive oil
  • 4 cups cubed Ciabatta bread
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 4 farm market peaches – firm but ripe – halved and pitted
  • 1 English cucumber – halved lengthwise and seeded
  • 1 pint blackberries
  • ½ cup basil leaves – gently torn
  • 2 sprigs fresh tarragon – leaves removed
  • 2 sprigs fresh mint – leaves removed

Garnish:

  • Edible flowers

Directions:

In a small bowl, combine the vinegar with the shallots and set aside to marinate for 15 minutes.  Whisk in the olive oil and season to taste with sea salt and pepper.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

In a large bowl, toss the bread cubes with enough olive oil to coat but not to overly saturate them with oil. Place them on a parchment lined baking pan and toast them in the oven for about 12 -14 minutes, or until they become golden brown. Season to taste with sea salt and pepper, allow them to cool and transfer to a large bowl and set aside.

Slice the peaches into ½-inch wedges.  Slice the cucumbers into ¼-inch moons. Transfer the peaches and cucumbers to the bowl with the croutons. Add the vinaigrette and toss to coat.  Allow to sit for 10 minutes to marry the flavors. 

Add the blackberries and herbs and gently toss to combine, being careful not to crush the blackberries.  Transfer the salad to a serving platter and garnish with edible flowers.

Serves: 6

