Donald Trump and Tim Walz both traveling to central Pennsylvania today

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Former President Donald Trump and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are both making trips to Pennsylvania Wednesday as the countdown to Election Day nears the two-month mark.

Trump, who most recently visited the Keystone State for a rally in Johnstown on Aug. 30, is making a stop at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex to tape a town hall event with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Walz is kicking off a two-day blitz in the state with a campaign event in Lancaster Wednesday morning before traveling to Pittsburgh later in the afternoon. Then on Thursday, Walz is set to visit Erie for a series of events and will speak at a rally later in the evening.

Wednesday's visit marks Walz's first solo trip to Pennsylvania since he was officially announced as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate during a rally in Philadelphia on Aug. 6

Before the Democratic National Convention in August, both Walz and Harris, along with their spouses Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Gwen Walz, traveled to Pittsburgh to participate in a bus tour of western Pennsylvania.

As a battleground state for the 2024 election, Pennsylvania has become a popular backdrop for both candidates and their running mates. Ohio Sen. JD Vance, who joined Trump on the Republican ticket in July, visited Philadelphia twice in August.

