Donald Trump and Tim Walz both traveling to central Pennsylvania today

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Former President Donald Trump and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are both making trips to Pennsylvania Wednesday as the countdown to Election Day nears the two-month mark.

Trump, who most recently visited the Keystone State for a rally in Johnstown on Aug. 30, is making a stop at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex to tape a town hall event with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Walz is kicking off a two-day blitz in the state with a campaign event in Lancaster Wednesday morning before traveling to Pittsburgh later in the afternoon. Then on Thursday, Walz is set to visit Erie for a series of events and will speak at a rally later in the evening.

Wednesday's visit marks Walz's first solo trip to Pennsylvania since he was officially announced as Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate during a rally in Philadelphia on Aug. 6.

Before the Democratic National Convention in August, both Walz and Harris, along with their spouses Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Gwen Walz, traveled to Pittsburgh to participate in a bus tour of western Pennsylvania.

As a battleground state for the 2024 election, Pennsylvania has become a popular backdrop for both candidates and their running mates. Ohio Sen. JD Vance, who joined Trump on the Republican ticket in July, visited Philadelphia twice in August.