Trump rally in Butler Township on Saturday will have tight security, big crowds

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Preparations are ongoing for former President Donald Trump's rally this weekend at the Butler Farm Show grounds.

On Saturday in Butler Township, Trump will return to the scene of an attempted assassination in July.

Butler County Commissioner Leslie Osche will be at the rally. The Trump campaign asked her and another commissioner to talk about the resiliency of the community and first responders.

"Mr. Trump comes here because we represent the best of what is a strong middle-class community, and you can't go five feet without running into somebody who is a volunteer in some capacity or gives back," Osche said.

Security changes for Trump rally

Osche said the Butler County Emergency Services Agency will be the unified communications bridge between the United States Secret Service, state and local police, fire, and EMS.

"What, if any, concerns do you have about this second rally?" KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso asked Osche.

"There is so much interest in this and so many people watching," she said. "I think everybody's worrying about trying to make sure they get it right."

Unlike the first rally on July 13, there will be one command post. In that post, there will be one person from all law enforcement and emergency services agencies working the rally.

During the first rally, three separate radio systems created communication delays. On Saturday, there will be one for state and local police and one for the Secret Service. A Secret Service agent will also be embedded with each state and local team.

Butler County District Attorney Rich Goldinger said the snipers posted inside the AGR building where Thomas Crooks fired from have been asked to help again. Law enforcement will also be on top of the AGR building.

Butler Township police and county sheriff's deputies will be involved.

Who is in charge of Trump's rally on Saturday?

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, said the agency is in charge of Saturday's rally.

The spokesperson said security manpower will be in the hundreds and the agency will fly surveillance drones.

All of the Pittsburgh Secret Service agents who were put on leave after the first rally will not work Saturday's rally. The Secret Service expects 15,000 to 60,000 people to attend the rally.