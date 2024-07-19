Remembering Corey Comperatore, man killed during Trump rally in Butler, laid to rest on Friday

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Friday will be an emotional day in Buffalo Township as they say goodbye to a father, a husband, a son, a brother, and a friend.

The area, as well as the nation, will come together to say their final goodbyes to Corey Comperatore, the man killed while shielding his family from gunfire at the rally for former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

It's a somber day in Butler County as they prepare to lay Comperatore to rest. The town is lined with American flags as the community shows its support ahead of the funeral.

Comperatore is the father and firefighter who died protecting his family from gunfire at the Trump rally this past Saturday in Butler.

He was a firefighter of 30 years for Buffalo Township. He was also a 10-year veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves.

Even last night, the public paid their respects at a visit in Freeport.

The Comperatore family did release a statement last night, saying, "Our family is finding comfort and peace through the heartfelt messages of encouragement from people around the world."

Former president Donald Trump even gave his own heartfelt message to the family at the Republican National Convention last night.

"He was incredible," the former president said. "He was a highly respected former fire chief, respected by everybody. [He] was accompanied by his wife, Helen, incredible woman, I spoke to today, devastated and two precious daughters. He lost his life selflessly acting as a human shield to protect them from flying bullets. He went right over the top of them and was hit. What a fine man he was."

People were able to pay their respects to Corey ad his family this morning during the funeral procession that came through near Freeport Senior High School.

We will have full coverage of the funeral today on KDKA-TV News at Noon, 4, 5, and 6:00.