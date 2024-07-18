What have investigators learned about Trump rally shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks?

Here's what investigators have learned about Trump rally shooter Thomas Crooks as they search for a

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- Federal investigators told members of Congress they've found no evidence revealing any political ideologies on the devices taken from Trump rally shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks' home in Bethel Park.

Federal investigators seized 14 weapons, an explosive device, another cell phone, a laptop, a hard drive and three USBs from his house, three sources familiar with Wednesday's Secret Service and FBI briefing to members of Congress told CBS News.

On his body, Crooks' had a rifle, remote transmitter, receipt from Home Depot and his cell phone, the sources said. In his vehicle, investigators found a drone, four magazines, two explosive devices and a tactical vest.

While investigators didn't find evidence revealing any political ideologies, they did find his search history.

What did Crooks search?

In April of 2024, he searched major depressive disorder and depressive crisis.

Three days after the announcement of the Trump rally in Butler County, Pennsylvania, Crooks searched for Trump and Biden. He also asked "where will Trump speak from on July 13" and "where is Democratic National Convention."

On the day of the attack, he searched Butler farm photos and Allegheny Arms, a nearby gun shop in Bethel Park that confirmed to KDKA-TV that it's cooperating with investigators.

Every single family member interviewed has said Crooks never discussed politics or ideology or talked about his plan. To date, the FBI has conducted over 200 interviews, including family, neighbors and coworkers.

Did the gunman make a donation to Democrats?



Crooks was a registered Republican who had previously donated $15 to a Democratic organization via ActBlue, CBS News and KDKA-TV have previously reported.

Inaccurate social media posts have claimed that the donation was a case of mistaken identity. But Federal Election Commission records show that the Bethel Park address on the donation is the same street address and zip code where Crooks lived, CBS News reported.

He made the donation on Jan. 20, 2021, the same day President Biden was inaugurated. He was 17 years old at the time, and wouldn't have been old enough to register as a Republican or vote.