3 puppies die from injuries after police find them tossed in trash can in Washington County

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Three puppies that were found in the trash with a dead littermate in Washington County have also died, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police said the four pit bull-type puppies were found tied up in plastic grocery bags inside a garbage can on Beacon Avenue in Canton Township the morning of Oct. 20. Neighbors called police after they heard dogs crying from inside the trash can.

Troopers said the quick-thinking neighbors performed life-saving measures until police arrived. Three puppies were still alive, but investigators said they were severely injured, with serious injuries to their legs.

In an update on Tuesday, police said those three puppies didn't survive.

Franklin Donley of Washington was charged with multiple counts of aggravated animal cruelty. Police said in their update that they've also filed aggravated animal cruelty charges against Jessica Vanderlee.

"The Pennsylvania State Police remains committed to the safety and well-being of all animals and will continue to investigate this matter thoroughly," police said in a press release.

Humane officers with Pennsylvania State Police and the Washington County Humane Society led the investigation.

It's the latest case of animal cruelty against puppies in Western Pennsylvania. In August, Westmoreland County-based Cross Your Paws Rescue said it was caring for six "grossly underweight and dehydrated" puppies that had been dumped. In July, Action For Animals Humane Society said it had rescued a bin full of puppies that had been left in the parking lot of the Walmart in Latrobe.