Dead puppy among litter found in trash can, leading to charges against Pittsburgh-area man

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after troopers said they found one puppy dead and three others severely injured inside plastic grocery bags that were thrown in the trash in Washington County.

Pennsylvania State Police said they were called to Beacon Avenue in Canton Township around 9:30 a.m. Sunday after neighbors said they heard dogs crying from inside a trash can.

Troopers said the quick-thinking neighbors performed life-saving measures until police arrived.

When troopers got there, they said they found four pitbull-type puppies tied up in plastic grocery bags inside a trash can. One of the puppies was dead, and three others had severe injuries, police said.

The injured puppies had serious injuries to their legs and police said they were taken to the vet to have surgery.

Police said their investigation is ongoing, but they have enough to charge Franklin Donley of Washington with multiple counts of aggravated animal cruelty. Court paperwork shows he's facing several felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals for torture as well as causing serious bodily injury or death.

"The Pennsylvania State Police remains committed to the safety and well-being of all animals and will continue to investigate this matter thoroughly," police said in a press release.

Humane officers with Pennsylvania State Police and the Washington County Humane Society are investigating.

It's the latest case of animal cruelty against puppies in the Pittsburgh area. In August, Westmoreland County-based Cross Your Paws Rescue said it was caring for six "grossly underweight and dehydrated" puppies that were found dumped. In July, Action For Animals Humane Society said it had rescued a bin full of puppies that was left in the Latrobe Walmart parking lot.