Bin full of puppies left in Pittsburgh-area Walmart parking lot

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) -- An animal shelter is looking for answers after a bin full of puppies was left in the parking lot of a Pittsburgh-area Walmart.

Action For Animals Humane Society posted a photo on social media of a plastic bin of puppies, saying they were left in the Latrobe Walmart parking lot. The shelter is asking anyone with information to reach out, and added that they're calling Walmart to look at cameras.

ABANDONED in Latrobe Walmart parking lot! If anyone witnessed anything please call us, we are also calling Walmart to... Posted by Action For Animals Humane Society on Monday, June 24, 2024

"These poor pups wouldn't last long out in the heat thankfully they are safe at the shelter," the rescue wrote on Facebook.

With the addition of the puppies, the shelter says they're now at full capacity.

The puppies aren't available for adoption yet because they need to go through a medical process first. There are, however, several other pets who are looking for their forever homes at the shelter.

For those interested in helping, the shelter doesn't have a foster program, but they say they do need Purina puppy chow.

Action For Animals Humane Society is a nonprofit no-kill shelter on Route 217 just outside of Latrobe. According to its website, it rescues about 700 to 800 animals a year.