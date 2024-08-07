6 puppies found dumped in "horrific" condition, Pittsburgh-area rescue says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Pittsburgh-area rescue is caring for half a dozen puppies who were found dumped in "horrific" condition.

Cross Your Paws Rescue, a foster-based rescue that operates out of Westmoreland County, said the six puppies were found dumped locally.

The nonprofit on Facebook shared photos of the "grossly underweight and dehydrated" puppies, which were rushed to the vet for evaluation.

"The only reason we think these babies were able to hold on is a dream of forever. Their weak, frail bodies are fighting the toughest battle," the rescue wrote in an update on Tuesday.

They handled their first night of feeding well and were much more alert in the morning. "We are hopeful that they can overcome this horrific abuse and neglect," the group said.

And just when the rescue thought they had seen the worst, the next call came in. On Tuesday night, Cross Your Paws said they got an urgent call about another puppy who had a high fever and white gums.

That puppy was hospitalized with multiple issues, but the rescue said they're hopeful she can survive the "awful neglect" she experienced. They posted a video that showed her wagging her tail, even after all she's been through.

"She wags her tail, and is so kind and sweet. She has been clearly failed by humans but yet so kind. Please keep Christy in your thoughts, she needs them. We will fight and fight for her to both get well and try and find who did this to her," the rescue said in a Facebook post.

A fundraiser will be held this weekend to help pay for the medical treatment the seven puppies need. The rescue is also accepting food donations.