"Tough As Nails" joins CBS' summer reality schedule

CBS adds "Tough As Nails" to its summer reality schedule with airings twice a week, premiering with a special two-hour episode on Sunday, July 2 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) and Friday, July 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+* with new episodes airing every Sunday and Friday in subsequent weeks.

"Tough As Nails" is a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor. For the first time, the show filmed in the Canadian "Steeltown" of Hamilton, Ontario, and will feature essential workers from both the United States and Canada who are ready to test their strength, endurance, life skills and mental toughness in challenges that take place in real-world scenarios. One by one, these workers are eliminated from the individual competition until a winner is crowned, but nobody goes home. Contestants who "punch out" of the individual competition continue to compete until the end of the season in a team competition with a chance of winning additional cash prizes.

"Tough As Nails" joins CBS' recently announced summer lineup that includes "Secret Celebrity Renovation," now premiering on Friday, Aug. 4 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT)*; the milestone 25th season of "Big Brother" starting Wednesday, Aug. 2 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) followed by Thursday and Sunday editions; the musical game show "Superfan" debuting Wednesday, Aug. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT); and "The Challenge: USA" launching on Thursday, Aug. 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT). All series will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.

CBS SUMMER 2023 PREMIERE SCHEDULE

Wednesday (ET/PT)

8:00-9:30 PM – BIG BROTHER (premiere Aug. 2)

8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (regular time period starting Aug. 9)

9:00-10:00 PM – SUPERFAN (starting Aug. 9)

Thursday (ET/PT)

9:00-10:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (starting Aug. 10)

10:00-11:00 PM – THE CHALLENGE: USA (starting Aug. 10)

Friday (ET/PT)

8:00-9:00 PM – TOUGH AS NAILS (starting July 7)

8:00-10:00 PM – SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION (two-hour premiere Aug. 4*)

*Editor's Note: This new date and time replaces previously announced premiere info.

8:00-9:00 PM – SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION (regular time period starting Aug. 11)

Sunday (ET/PT)

8:00-10:00 PM – TOUGH AS NAILS (two-hour premiere July 2)

8:00-9:00 PM – TOUGH AS NAILS (regular time period starting July 9)

8:00-9:00 PM – BIG BROTHER (starting Aug. 6)

9:00-10:00 PM – THE CHALLENGE: USA (Aug. 13-Aug. 27)