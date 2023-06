CBS adds "Tough As Nails" to its summer reality schedule CBS adds "Tough As Nails" to its summer reality schedule with airings twice a week, premiering with a special two-hour episode on Sunday, July 2 (8-10 PM ET/PT) and Friday, July 7 (8-90 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ with new episodes airing every Sunday and Friday in subsequent weeks.