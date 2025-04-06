Pham's single in 11th inning lifts Pirates to 5-4 victory over Yankees

Tommy Pham's run-scoring single in the bottom of the 11th inning lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Sunday for just their second win in eight games.

The Yankees scored three times in the ninth off Ryan Borucki to tie the game at 4. Oswald Peraza doubled in a run with two outs and Trent Grisham followed with a two-run single after hitting two homers in Saturday's 10-4 win.

Borucki was trying to earn the first save of his eight-year career.

Jack Suwinski began the 11th as the automatic runner at second base and stole third with one out. Pham then hit a drive off the left-field wall against Devin Williams (0-1) for his fifth career walk-off hit.

Pirates starter Andrew Heaney gave up only one run in seven innings while striking out 10.

Joey Wentz (1-1) pitched a scoreless 11th for the win.

The Pirates built a 4-1 lead against Yankees starter Will Warren, who allowed four runs in four innings.

New York outfielder Cody Bellinger returned to the lineup after missing two games with back stiffness and went 1 for 5.

Suwinski struck out with the bases loaded to end the 10th but made up for that an inning later with his stolen base.

Heaney has allowed two runs over 12 innings in his first two starts this season after signing a $5.25 million, one-year contract a week after spring training began.

The Yankees open a three-game series at Detroit on Monday with left-hander Carlos Rodon (1-1, 3.97 ERA) pitching against Casey Mize (1-0, 0.00). Game time has been moved up 3 1/2 hours to 3:10 p.m. due to a forecasted evening wind chill in the 20s.

Carmen Mlodzinski (0-1, 9.82) will start for the Pirates against visiting St. Louis and lefty Matthew Liberatore (0-0, 4.50) on Monday night to open a three-game series.

