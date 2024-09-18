Watch CBS News
Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cooking with Rania: Toffee Chocolate Cookies
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rania is back with a delicious cookie recipe! 

Ingredients

  • 2/3 cup Crisco shortening 
  • 2/3 cup unsalted butter      
  • 1 cup granulated sugar      
  • 1 cup light brown sugar     
  • 2 whole eggs
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract    

Sift together:

  • 1 teaspoon salt        
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda    
  • 3 cups all purpose flour     
  • 12 ounce package chopped milk chocolate toffee pieces
  • 12 oz semi-sweet chocolate pieces

Directions:

  • Heat oven to 375 degrees. 
  • Using a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, beat thoroughly shortening and butter. Slowly add in the sugars and beat until creamy. Add in the eggs and vanilla and beat well.  Reducing the mixer to low, add in the sifted flour mixture and blend completely. Add in the toffee and semi-sweet chocolate pieces and blend well. 
  • Drop dough by rounded teaspoon, 2 inches apart, on parchment lined baking sheets. Bake on middle rack for 11 minutes or until light golden brown.  Cool slightly before removing from baking sheet. 

Yield:  5 - 6 dozen cookies      

