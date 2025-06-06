Watch CBS News
T.J. and Megan McConnell swap jerseys before Game 1 of NBA Finals

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

T.J. and Megan McConnell are known to have strong sibling love and on Thursday night, they supported each other's basketball journeys from afar. 

The brother-sister duo showed up to their respective games wearing each others jerseys as T.J. was making his first appearance in the NBA Finals in Oklahoma City. Megan was sidelined with injury from the Phoenix Mercury's game against the Golden State Valkyries.

Both T.J. and Megan were star players at Chartiers Valley before going on to play college basketball at Duquesne University and entering the NBA and WNBA, respectively. 

When T.J. showed up to the Paycom Center for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, he did so wearing Megan's Mercury jersey. 

Earlier this week, Megan signed a contract with the Mercury, becoming just one of three active duos in the NBA and WNBA of brother-sister combinations. 

Megan made her WNBA debut earlier this week, scoring three points during 13 minutes of playing time before she suffered a knee injury and is now expected to be sidelined for several weeks. 

Even though she was sidelined for Thursday night's Phoenix game, she showed up wearing T.J.'s Pacers jersey. 

For T.J. and the Pacers, it was a good night as Indiana stunned Oklahoma City with a 111-110 comeback win to take a 1-0 series lead in the Finals. 

T.J. McConnell is just the ninth player from the WPIAL or Pittsburgh's City League to play in the nearly 80 years of the NBA Finals.

