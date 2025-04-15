Megan McConnell gets training camp invite from WNBA's Phoenix Mercury

Duquesne University's Megan McConnell has received a training camp invitation from the Phoenix Mercury and will now be looking to earn a roster spot in the WNBA.

While McConell wasn't selected in Monday's WNBA Draft, her dreams of playing professional basketball are still alive and will report to training camp with the Mercury on Sunday, April 27.

McConnell, who played at Duquesne University and Chartiers Valley, finished her college career with the Dukes in second place on the program's all-time scoring list.

During her recently completed senior season at Duquesne, McConnell led the Atlantic 10 Conference in scoring per game, total assists, and assists per game and was named the Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year.

McConnell also led the entire nation in steals and was one of three players in all of Division I women's basketball to have multiple triple-doubles this past season.

Basketball success runs in the family

Success on the basketball court runs in the family for the McConnells.

While Megan McConnell is hoping to earn a roster spot in the WNBA, her older brother T.J. played college basketball at Duquesne and Arizona and has carved out a successful career in the NBA, now in his 10th year playing professional basketball.

Megan's other older brother Matty, played four years of college basketball at Robert Morris.

Tim McConnell, the patriarch of the family, was one of the most successful basketball coaches in WPIAL history, winning 662 games in 29 seasons at Chartiers Valley with nine WPIAL titles.

Six of those titles were coaching the boys team and three were with the girls team.

Chartiers Valley guard Megan McConnell and head coach Tim McConnell high-five one another near the end of a WPIAL 5A Semifinal playoff game against Thomas Jefferson on Feb. 26th, 2020 at Mt. Lebanon High School. Mike Darnay / Mon Valley Independent

He also won a state championship while coaching the girls team, which included daughter Megan on the roster.