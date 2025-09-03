Get your TICKETS for the PTL Turkey Fund Kickoff Show at the Pittsburgh Playhouse

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

New for 2025, KDKA announces that Pittsburgh Today Live will kick off the 44th annual KDKA-TV Turkey Fund with a live performance from the Pittsburgh Playhouse at Point Park University, and we want you to be there!

Join us Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025, at 9 a.m., when PTL relocates its show for this special one-day-only, on-location celebration. Proceeds from ticket and merchandise sales benefit Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Due to increased demand, this year's show will take place at Point Park University's Pittsburgh Playhouse, a larger venue with a seating capacity that can accommodate up to 500 ticket holders.

Buy tickets now:

VIP Ticket - $50

Orchestra seating plus special meet-and-greet with Team PTL after the show from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Standard Admission - $35 each

Rear & mezzanine seating plus an exclusive preview of the first episode of the new half-hour CBS sitcom, DMV.

Can't make it in person? No worries! You can still enjoy PTL at its normal time on KDKA-TV and streaming on CBS News Pittsburgh, and the show will be rebroadcast later that day at 1 p.m. on KDKA+.

After the show, keep an eye on the PTL and KDKA social media pages for more content from the day!

Follow PTL on social media:

Facebook | PTL on X | Instagram | TikTok

Day of show information:

Entry to the theater is at 8 a.m. There will be no admission into the theater after 8:45 a.m. as the show will be broadcast LIVE.

VIP tickets holders will be assigned a bracelet to stay and enjoy a meet and greet with Team PTL.

Tickets cannot be resold or transferred.

For refunds, please contact events@pittsburghfoodbank.org.

Even if you cannot attend the show, you can still support your neighbors in need at Thanksgiving; donate to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund here

The KDKA-TV Turkey Fund began in 1982 as the steel industry began to decline and jobs were being eliminated. That first year, Pittsburghers donated $90,000; and since its inception, it has raised a grand total of $21,760,700. Thank you for your generosity.