Three Rivers Arts Festival in Pittsburgh underway at new location

The Three Rivers Arts Festival opened Thursday with crowds waiting at the gates, despite being at a temporary location this year.

The area of the Strip District that was formerly the site of the Boardwalk, the floating entertainment complex that was docked along the Allegheny River near the intersection of 15th Street and Waterfront Place, will be the site for this year's festival before it relocates to its new permanent home next year.

But according to organizers, the location is the only thing that's different from years past.

"We're so thankful to the Buncher Company for helping make this happen just this one year here in the Strip District," said Brooke Horejsi, chief programming and engagement officer for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, "while we get ready to move to Arts Landing, our new home, in the Cultural District downtown."

The Buncher Company owns the property in the Strip District, making two lots available to house the tents for the "artists' market" — where more than 200 artists are showcasing their work — the food and beverage vendors and the Dollar Bank stage, where musical acts like Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Lisa Loeb and Sons of Mischief will perform during the four-day festival.

"This is the best festival that I've done," said Nathan Doverspike, an artist from Polish Hill selling prints inspired by Japanese-influenced manga (comics or graphic novels) and anime. This marks his fifth year showcasing his work at the festival.

"I've traveled and went to New York City, I went to Kansas City and for some reason, the Pittsburgh crowd just loves art. Just the general Pittsburgh vibes here are amazing."

Bill Booth is an artist from Lower Burrell, and his "Electric Booth" contains features creations made from a combination of piping, electrical circuitry and lightbulbs. This is Booth's third year participating in the Three Rivers Arts Festival.

"It's been really cool," Booth said. The first time was just all new and just amazing to just see the festival, and then it's just been in different places. But it's been a really good experience."

Both Doverspike and Booth were featured through the festival's emerging artist showcase during their first year, which reserves a spot at the festival and waives the cost of a tent. They said being chosen as emerging artists opened bigger doors for them to pursue their individual crafts.

"I don't know if I would've ever even thought of doing this without the emerging artist," said Doverspike. "The overhead just to get a tent and everything else that's combined with that — not knowing if it's going to work out or not work out — is a big risk."

Both also said seeing the reactions and interests of patrons at the fair makes the entire experience worth it.

"That's the best thing about it, that anybody who comes by gets a big smile on their face because they're looking at the different figures and something hits them all," said Booth.

Officials say with the flow of foot and vehicle traffic ebbing and flowing over the weekend, there are multiple parking options. Patrons can opt to park in the Strip District garages nearby or within walking distance downtown. The trail from the Allegheny Riverfront Park is also available to foot traffic, providing an alternate entrance point as opposed to the 15th Street and Waterfront Place intersection.