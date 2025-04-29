Lineup unveiled for 2025 Three Rivers Arts Festival

Summer will be here before you know it, and in Pittsburgh, summer means the Three Rivers Arts Festival.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust on Monday unveiled the lineup of musicians and artists who will bring their talents to the abbreviated four-day festival from June 5-8.

Headliners include the Preservation Hall Jazz Band; Teira Kennedy, who was recognized as a collaborator on Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter;" "Tom's Diner" writer Suzanne Vega; and Grammy Award-winning 90s singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb.

The artist market will return with more than 200 artists from around the region and the country. Some artists will be on-site for two days, meaning on Saturday, visitors will be able to discover new vendors.

Arts festival finds new temporary home

This year, the arts festival is moving to the riverfront lots at the 15th Street Plaza along Waterfront Place in the Strip District. It's just a temporary stop while the festival's new home, a four-acre civil space called Arts Landing in the Cultural District, is under construction.

"New neighborhood, same spirit," Brooke Horejsi, the Cultural Trust's chief programming and engagement officer said in a news release. "Gathering together in the Strip District adds a new dimension to this year's Festival but the artistry and community spirit that has defined this cherished event for decades will have us feeling right at home."

The full lineup of performers and artists can be found on the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's website. The festival is free and open to everyone.