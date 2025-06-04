Pittsburgh's Three Rivers Arts Festival kicks off Thursday. Here's what you need to know.

Starting Thursday, more than 100,000 people are expected to come to Pittsburgh for the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival.

It's taking place in the Strip District for one year only, as its future home remains under construction.

On Wednesday, crews were hard at work to get Waterfront Place all set up. Hannah Powell of Verona was one of them, preparing to show her art at a festival for the very first time.

"I'm still absolutely shocked, a little bit, that I'm here," Powell said. "It's kind of indescribable to be able to be in my hometown. People that live around here are able to come, people I know will be able to come to see me and experience my work in this way."

She's one of four people who received the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's Emerging Artist Scholarship, which helps new artists with the finances to exhibit at the Three Rivers Arts Festival.

In its 66 years, the event has had different homes. Now it will be in private lots along the riverwalk between 15th Street and the 16th Street Bridge. It comes as work continues in Downtown Pittsburgh ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, and on the event's new location at the corner of Fort Duquesne and 8th Street, to be known as Arts Landing.

Brooke Horejsi is the trust's chief programming and engagement officer.

"It's a civic space that is going to be green and robust and has a permanent amphitheater in it, so we'll be able to house the performances on that amphitheater," Horejsi said.

Horejsi said it will be all ready for next year, but you should note that this year, besides the location, there are a few changes.

"The footprint is a little bit smaller," Horejsi said.

The event is also cut down from 10 days to four: Thursday through Sunday.

When it comes to parking, know that there is no extra designated parking, so be prepared to walk. Otherwise, attendees are encouraged to take public transit.

No matter what, artists like Powell believe people will find a way to get there.

"I'm pretty confident that it's going to be pretty busy down here. I don't think anyone will have trouble coming down," Powell said.

The festival runs from noon to 9 p.m. each day. You can learn more details on the line-up, times, and places to park online.