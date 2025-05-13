There's going to be plenty of rain around today throughout the Pittsburgh area.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Thursday and Friday both will have a risk for severe weather.

Aware: Flood watches may be needed today if we are on the high side of forecast rain totals.

Rain returned to the area yesterday, breaking a stretch of five straight days where we had seen no rain and pleasant weather conditions. Rain continues today with what is going to be a nearly all-day rain event. I have steady to light rain continuing through the morning and afternoon.

The steady rain should wrap up around 6 p.m. this evening with more isolated showers expected for the rest of the day. Rain chances will be back on Wednesday.

I have most places seeing around three-quarters of an inch of rain total from yesterday to today. If you include Wednesday, I think rain totals will be around an inch.

Morning temperatures are in the low 60s, and highs today will hit the upper 60s. It will be cloudy with rain showers being steady through 6 p.m. and will be a little windy with winds coming out of the east at around 15mph this afternoon.

Rain chances stick around on Thursday and Friday, but that rain chance will come from afternoon to evening storm chances. We are already included on the Thursday severe weather risk map (marginal level 1 out of 5). I expect we will also be included under the Friday severe risk map as well. Strong wind is the biggest concern on both days.

Highs should get back to the mid-70s on Wednesday. I have us hitting the 80s for highs on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Temperatures won't be as warm on Sunday, with us just hitting the mid-70s on what looks to now be a dry day overall.

