Thanksgiving recipes: Cranberry pecan spirals and turkey Devonshire

Thanksgiving is just around the corner. The holiday is usually centered around food, which means whatever dish you choose is important. Talk Pittsburgh headed over to Don's Appliances in East Liberty to meet up with Chef Anthony who showed us two recipes that are perfect for the big meal.

Cranberry pecan spirals

Yields 12

Ingredients

1 cup light brown sugar 2 tbsp vanilla extract

1 cup dried cranberries 4 oz diced Swiss cheese.

½ cup chopped walnut 1 sheet puff pastry dough

Method

That puff dough and lay flat, sprinkle with four and stretch slightly. Next add brown sugar, cranberries, walnuts and cheese press firmly to incorporate into dough. Next roll dough up into a tight pinwheel Slice the log into 12 rounds and place on a sprayed sheet tray. Pre heat oven to convection 350 degrees Next bake for 12 to 15 minutes until golden brown These are best served warm, and a great holiday option is to top them with warm honey

Turkey Devonshire

Yields 8

Ingredients:

2#cooked turkey (leftovers) 4oz salted butter

1 loaf Italian bread sliced thick 2 tbsp four Ap.

8 sliced on thick slab bacon cooked 1 ½ cups turkey broth.

2 tomatoes sliced ¾ cup half and half.

1tbsp fresh parsley 4oz grated Emmentaler

s/p to taste

Method: