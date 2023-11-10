Thanksgiving recipes: Cranberry pecan spirals and turkey Devonshire
Thanksgiving is just around the corner. The holiday is usually centered around food, which means whatever dish you choose is important. Talk Pittsburgh headed over to Don's Appliances in East Liberty to meet up with Chef Anthony who showed us two recipes that are perfect for the big meal.
Cranberry pecan spirals
Yields 12
Ingredients
- 1 cup light brown sugar 2 tbsp vanilla extract
- 1 cup dried cranberries 4 oz diced Swiss cheese.
- ½ cup chopped walnut 1 sheet puff pastry dough
Method
- That puff dough and lay flat, sprinkle with four and stretch slightly.
- Next add brown sugar, cranberries, walnuts and cheese press firmly to incorporate into dough.
- Next roll dough up into a tight pinwheel
- Slice the log into 12 rounds and place on a sprayed sheet tray.
- Pre heat oven to convection 350 degrees
- Next bake for 12 to 15 minutes until golden brown
- These are best served warm, and a great holiday option is to top them with warm honey
Turkey Devonshire
Yields 8
Ingredients:
- 2#cooked turkey (leftovers) 4oz salted butter
- 1 loaf Italian bread sliced thick 2 tbsp four Ap.
- 8 sliced on thick slab bacon cooked 1 ½ cups turkey broth.
- 2 tomatoes sliced ¾ cup half and half.
- 1tbsp fresh parsley 4oz grated Emmentaler
- s/p to taste
Method:
- To start let's heat the leftover turkey to an internal temp of 165 degrees.
- Slice the Italian bread, and the tomatoes set aside until building.
- Toss the tomatoes in parsley, salt and pepper.
- Next the sauce, add butter and flour together to make a roux. Cook flour out on low for two minutes.
- Next add the turkey broth and cream. And bring to a boil.
- Reduce the heat and whisk in the cheese season with salt and pepper.
- To build place tomato on bread and top with turkey. add cheese sauce and crumbled bacon.
