Thank you! Free Care Fund Christmas in July total sets new record

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A huge thank you to all of you!

Your generous donations, once again, to the Free Care Fund have overwhelmed us.

We held our third annual Free Care Fund Christmas in July Telethon Thursday on Pittsburgh Today Live. KDKA's partnership with the Free Care Fund dates back to 1954, but the Christmas in July version just began in 2020.

The Free Care Fund at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh ensures that no child is denied medical care, regardless of their family's ability to pay.

The hospital's founders created the fund when the hospital opened in 1890 and it continues today thanks to your contributions year after year.

We're proud to announce that with your help, we raised $540,645, setting another new record for our Christmas in July Telethon.

A special thanks to our match partner, "GBU Life," for doubling donations on Thursday.

Mark your calendar for Dec. 8 for the big show - the 69th annual UPMC Children's Free Care Fund Telethon on KDKA.