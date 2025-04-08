Watch CBS News
Temperatures in the Pittsburgh area will only get into the 30s today

By Mary Ours

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Temperatures in the Pittsburgh area will only get into the 30s today.

FIRST ALERT:  None

AWARE: Some flakes this morning

Some areas are waking up feeling in the single digits this morning with lows in the 20s and 30s and winds out of the northwest making it feel in the teens. 

Winds today will make it feel in the 20s all day long so keep that winter coat with you.

It'll be a clear and cold morning tomorrow with lows in the 20s then highs get back to 50 with sunny skies. 

Rain and even a few flakes could mix in Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Highs Thursday get back to the upper 50s. 

Our mornings won't be as cold for the end of the week and weekend with lows back in the upper 30s. 

The 60s are back Sunday and to kick off next week we could get back to 70 on Monday! 

