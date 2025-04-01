Temperatures in the Pittsburgh area will be near 50 degrees today with mostly sunny skies.

FIRST ALERT: None

AWARE: Thursday for winds, heavy rain.

It's a cold start with lows back in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. We ended March nearly 8° above normal! We are cooling down today with highs back near 50 and mostly sunny skies.

Winds will gradually diminish as the day goes on.

April showers will be the trend mid-week with periods of rain and even possible thunderstorms throughout the week and into the weekend.

Our highs warm back up to the upper 60s Wednesday with a stray t-storm possible around 3pm. We get back to the 70s Thursday with it being a potential KDKA First Alert Weather Day because of heavy rain and a few storms around. Storms are trending to weaken as they move east.

Friday for the Pirates home opener a few showers are also possible, mainly in the morning. It'll stay mild in the mid 60s.

The weekend expect more rain and mild weather before cooler below normal temperatures arrive!

