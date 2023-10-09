Talk Pittsburgh Links: Oct. 9, 2023
- Rugged Angel Productions
- Sand and Snow ... and Everywhere In Between
- Dr. Jenifer Smith
- Tammy Stuhr | Instagram
Karyn Locke's Spookiest Places
- Castle Blood
- Cedar Point Halloweekends
- Haunted Hills Estate
- Hundred Acres Manor
- Trundle Manor
- Gateway Clipper Haunted Three Rivers Cruises
What's In Theaters This Fall?
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Priscilla
- The Killer
- Five Nights at Freddy's
- The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Tammy's Book Tour Stops
- Friday, October 13th (5-7:30PM): Caliente Pizza & Drafthouse (329 Castle Shannon Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA)
- Saturday, October 14th (11AM-2PM): Caliente Pizza & Drafthouse (510 Beaver Street Rear, Sewickley, PA)
